Jury selection begins in trial of woman accused of spitting on Black teen

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Jury selection is underway Monday, April 17 in the trial of a Shorewood attorney who is accused of spitting on a Black teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

Stephanie Rapkin is charged with disorderly conduct.

In court, Rapkin sat quietly in the room where 40 people answered questions before a judge on whether or not they can remain fair and impartial during her trial. Ultimately, those 40 people will be cut down to 14 jurors.

The potential jurors were given the rules of the court and what their duties for the case will be. They told the judge personal information including where they live, past relationships, and what they do for work. Several people in the group said they were familiar with Rapkin’s alleged actions because of the media. Some said they don’t think their knowledge will allow them to act just and fair.

The selection continued with both sides of the case presenting their witness list.

CBS 58 spoke with one of the witnesses who say they are looking to put the case behind them.

“There’s no feelings involved, just trying to get this over with so I can go on with my life,” said Ilijah Taylor Jordan, witness.

Rapkin was initially charged with a hate crime, but it was since dropped. The court is hoping to have the case wrapped up no later than Thursday, April 20.

