Murder suspect ‘wrongly released’ from jail turns himself in, authorities say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities in North Carolina say a murder suspect who had been “wrongly released” from jail has turned himself back in.

In a Facebook post, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden announced suspect Jaylan Davis was “wrongly released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, due to an incorrect court order indicating that his charges had been dismissed.”

Davis turned himself back into Detention Center Central early Saturday morning, April 15, officials say.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to be back in court Monday, April 17.

“I am grateful that it appears that no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for families involved,” Sheriff McFadden wrote online. “Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly.”

A previous release from the sheriff’s office states Davis has been charged with “murder and other violent felonies.”

According to WSOC-TV, Davis’ father said they found out he had been mistakenly released after watching a report on the news.

