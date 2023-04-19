Transgender woman sues over alleged mistreatment in all male jail

By Chelsea Gilliam

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A transgender woman is suing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) over alleged mistreatment while being held in custody.

Back in 2021 Chelsea Gilliam was arrested in Baltimore City on an assault charge.

Gilliam claims the department refused to accept her legally changed name and gender identity.

Before her trial Gilliam says she spent three months incarcerated in an all male dormitory at the Baltimore City Correctional Center, all while being denied hormone treatment.

During that period of time, Gilliam also alleges being harassed by staff and sexually assaulted by another inmate.

Despite reporting the incident, Gilliam claims the department took no action.

Afterwards Gilliam claims to have been placed in segregation at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center (MRDCC).

The lawsuit says Gilliam suffered a “great deal of anxiety and distress.”

Her lawyers are looking to challenge the department’s actions as cruel and unusual under the 14th Amendment, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The attorneys cite a past court case, Williams v. Kincaid, which they say affirms gender dysphoria as a protected disability under the ADA.

Currently the department has numerous policies and procedures in place prohibiting discrimination against gender dysphoria and transgender inmates.

Those guidelines allow for specific medical care such as hormone therapy, mental health treatment, and specialty appointments.

They also include search exception cards, availability of commissary items based on an inmate’s identified gender rather than sex assignment, and the ability to pursue legal name changes.

In this year’s General Assembly, Senator Jill Carter introduced the Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act.

It failed to pass and stalled in committee, but would have required state corrections to provide gender-appropriate housing and a new search process.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to the department for comment and are awaiting to hear back.

