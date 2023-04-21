9-year-old tourist from Bronx killed on spring break trip in Dominican Republic

By WABC Staff

SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic (WABC) — Six men are under arrest in the Dominican Republic and charged in the deadly shooting and attempted robbery of a 9-year-old boy from the Bronx.

Gioser Luis Féliz, 9, was shot in the head on Wednesday in Santiago after arriving from New York with his father.

Reports say Gioser and his dad, Sergio Luis Feliz Mancebo, took off from JFK Airport on Wednesday for a spring break trip to see family.

They met up with a driver at Cibao International Airport to set off on what was supposed to be a six-day trip of making memories.

Police say just moments after getting in the car, that vehicle was swarmed by a group of robbers.

