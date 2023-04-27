Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:29 PM

Deputy in South Carolina saves dog in grave condition who was stuck in woods

<i>Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Facebook</i><br/>A Greenville County deputy in South Carolina is being praised for
Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
A Greenville County deputy in South Carolina is being praised for "going the extra mile" to save a dog who was stuck in the woods and in grave condition.

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

    GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville County deputy in South Carolina is being praised for “going the extra mile” to save a dog who was stuck in the woods and in grave condition.

Deputy Chris Burton helped the dog, who was unable to walk.

“Her condition was grave as she had been there a few days, and was deteriorating quickly,” a Facebook post said.

“The little things are important too,” the post said. “Great job Deputy Burton!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content