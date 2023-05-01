Attempted carjacker may be as young as 10 years old

By CBS CHICAGO

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago Police are searching for an attempted carjacker who may be as young as 10 years old.

Wednesday around midnight the child opened a car’s door, punched the driver, and unsuccessfully tried taking the vehicle, police said.

It happened in the South Shore neighborhood on 70th and Merrill.

Police said the child was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask.

