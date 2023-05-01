Officer hospitalized after being assaulted in downtown Phoenix

By Peter Valencia

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO) — A Phoenix police officer was assaulted late Sunday night in the downtown area

Authorities tell Arizona’s Family that an officer was flagged down near Central and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m. for a fight between a man and a man. After arriving, the suspect reportedly attacked the officer and then ran off. The officer, who has only been identified as a man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.

Detectives are actively interviewing witnesses trying to gather more information as the suspect is booked and processed into jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.