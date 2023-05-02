Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 3:47 PM

3 killed in Big Bear plane crash

<i>KCBS/KCAL</i><br/>Three people died after their plane crashed near Big Bear Airport.
KCBS/KCAL
Three people died after their plane crashed near Big Bear Airport.

By KCAL-News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BIG BEAR, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A plane crash at Big Bear Airport left three people dead Monday.

Firefighters said it was reported around 2:01 p.m. that a single-engine plane was down at the airport. All three people on board the aircraft died at the scene.

“It didn’t sound right,” said witness Daniel Villareal. “You could hear it and then it went silent and then you heard a crash.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The FAA said the plane is a single-engine Beechcraft A36.

The FAA said it will have a preliminary report out within a day of the crash.

Multiple sources told KCAL News that the pilot was flying another person, possibly a friend, to purchase a plane in Big Bear.

The Beechcraft is registered to a man who lives in Riverside County. The flight started in French Valley and made a stop in Corona about an hour before crashing in Big Bear. At this point it is unclear if the pilot sent a distress signal.

This is the second crash in three days. On Saturday, a plane crash in Beverly Crest killed one pilot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content