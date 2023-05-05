Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:50 AM

Former Linden-Kildare coach charged with indecency with child

<i>Hughes Springs Police/KTBS</i><br/>Former Linden-Kildare CISD head basketball coach
Lawrence, Nakia
Hughes Springs Police/KTBS
Former Linden-Kildare CISD head basketball coach

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

    HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTBS) — A former Linden-Kildare CISD head basketball coach has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

The Hughes Springs Police Department arrested Karlton Rashad Davis, 30, on Wednesday.

“The allegations were made outside of our district and did not involve a current or former student of LKCISD nor do any of those involved live in our community,” LKCISD officials said in a social media post. “We want our community to know that we take these allegations very seriously and that the employee is no longer employed at the district.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content