Former nurse convicted of killing patient in 2017 asks judge to reinstate nursing license

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — RaDonda Vaught was back in court on Tuesday following her widely publicized trial one year ago. Vaught is asking to have her nursing license reinstated through a judicial review after it was revoked.

Vaught was a nurse at Vanderbilt and was convicted of killing patient Charlene Murphey in 2017 by giving her the wrong medicine.

She was then sentenced last year to three years of supervised probation, which came with losing her license.

Under Tennessee law, as long as she follows the rules of her probation her conviction could one day be dismissed.

Nurses and healthcare professionals across the country expressed outrage over the case saying a conviction and possible jail time for a mistake made on the job was unfair.

During the trial, Vaught said she will never be the same person and that when Murphey died, a part of her died with her. She said she had replayed her mistakes over and over again.

As of right now, it’s not clear when the judge will make a decision on her license.

