Homeowner not facing charges after killing, injuring intruders, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said a homeowner is not facing charges after they shot and killed one intruder and injured another.

Police said the intrusion happened on Friday night. They responded to the 100 block of January Street and found a masked man with several gunshot wounds at the front door of a home. Police found the masked person just before 8:30 p.m. The masked person was identified as 52-year-old Kevin Ford. Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another intruder, 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was found at the Salvation Army on Main Street also suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police. Wright was taken to a local hospital where he was treated, released and then taken to jail. Police said Wright was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

According to an investigation through MPD, Wright and Ford were two masked intruders who broke into the home through the front door on January Street. Police said they tased the family’s dog and held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint. The homeowner got his gun and shot the intruders serval times.

Three people were in the home at the time of the invasion. The homeowner is not facing any charges, according to police.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Wright remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 5.

