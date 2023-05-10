Horse-riding instructor jailed for alleged sexual assault of one of his students

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A horse-riding instructor reportedly has confessed to accusations of sexually assaulting one of his juvenile students, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Roderick Johnson, 46, was arrested Monday following an investigation into the alleged assault of two of his female students. The investigation included interviews the juveniles did with the Gingerbread House staff and a search of their cell phones.

During an interview with detectives, Johnson confessed to assaulting one of the juveniles, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and sexual battery.

More charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.