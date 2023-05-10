Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:52 AM

Horse-riding instructor jailed for alleged sexual assault of one of his students

<i>Caddo Parish sheriff/KTBS</i><br/>Horse-riding instructor
Lawrence, Nakia
Caddo Parish sheriff/KTBS
Horse-riding instructor

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A horse-riding instructor reportedly has confessed to accusations of sexually assaulting one of his juvenile students, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Roderick Johnson, 46, was arrested Monday following an investigation into the alleged assault of two of his female students. The investigation included interviews the juveniles did with the Gingerbread House staff and a search of their cell phones.

During an interview with detectives, Johnson confessed to assaulting one of the juveniles, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and sexual battery.

More charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content