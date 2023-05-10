Mid-city man fights off burglar that robbed him earlier in the day

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL) — Sitting in his mobile podcast studio, producer Daniel Lobell said it took him two years to build his small business. It only took a few minutes for someone to rip it away from him.

“He ripped out my equipment, I had a board here,” said Lobell. “I had a switcher here.”

His security cameras caught the pillaging in full. It showed the masked-up suspect crawling in from his neighbor’s alley, breaking into his bus and taking microphones, cameras as well as other gear he amassed over the years. In total, Lobell said the man took about $25,000 in tech.

However, the thief was not finished. Just two hours later, the crook came back to seemingly wipe off his fingerprints from the bus doors. But this time Lobell was able to catch the man in the act.

“I was stunned and all of a sudden I just got charged with adrenaline,” he said. “My kids, my little babies, are in the house. I said to him ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you.”

The two men tussled before the suspect jumped the back wall and ran away, according to Lobell. He and his wife claim that the suspect lived in a nearby row of RVs. He said that this type of theft is rampant in their neighborhood.

“For everyone I told about this, I heard about 50 other robberies or violations,” said Lobell.

While the family has upped their security by purchasing a stun gun, bear spray and pepper spray, they still don’t feel safe in their own home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.