Police not horsing around, return 4 loose ponies to corral

<i></i><br/>Grand Blanc Township Police returned four loose ponies to their corral after finding them walking along a dark road.
By Anna Kathman

    SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — While most were sleeping, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to a call of four loose ponies.

About 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers wrangled the horses who were hitchhiking along Baldwin Road, the department said.

The wayward equines were successfully taken into custody, given a stern warning, along with pets and treats.

