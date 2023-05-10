Serial arsonist back behind bars after being released in October

By BRADY HALBLEIB

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A suspected serial arsonist is in jail after being connected to a fire on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento on May 4.

The arrest comes about six months after 37-year-old Carlos Menjivar was released from jail serving time on similar charges.

The exact location of the fire has not been released but fire officials tell CBS13 it was in an empty building along the road.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a witness who saw a suspect matching Menjivar’s description leaving the fire played a key role in his arrest.

“The fact that this individual came forward and identified this subject and our arson investigators were able to make an arrest is absolutely outstanding,” Capt. Justin Sylvia said.

This latest incident comes after Menjivar was arrested for felony arson one year ago this month. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to nine months in county jail.

But according to Sacramento Fire investigators, he was released in October after serving just a fraction of his sentence.

While investigators link Menjivar to nearly half a dozen other fires since 2021, Sacramento Fire is now praising the witness who came forward.

“The public was instrumental in helping us identify this serial arsonist,” Capt. Sylvia said.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento County Jail to find out why Menjivar was released after serving roughly half his sentence. We have not yet heard back from them.

