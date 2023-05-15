Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:47 AM

Nearly two dozen car windows smashed on south Minneapolis street

<i>WCCO</i><br/>There will be quite a few angry car owners in south Minneapolis when they wake up Monday morning. WCCO photographer Nick Boeke checked out the area of the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue and found about 20 vehicles with smashed out windows.
WCCO
There will be quite a few angry car owners in south Minneapolis when they wake up Monday morning. WCCO photographer Nick Boeke checked out the area of the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue and found about 20 vehicles with smashed out windows.

By WCCO STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

    MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be quite a few angry car owners in south Minneapolis when they wake up Monday morning.

WCCO photographer Nick Boeke checked out the area of the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue and found about 20 vehicles with smashed out windows.

There is a lot of glass on the ground next to the damaged vehicles, but no information from police yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content