Florida police officers deescalate ‘volatile situation,’ body camera video shows

Body camera video shows a Stuart police officer approaches Carrell Gallon on May 15
Stuart Police Department
Body camera video shows a Stuart police officer approaches Carrell Gallon on May 15

By Matt Papaycik

    STUART, Florida (WPTV) — A newly released body camera video shows three Stuart police officers defusing a “volatile situation,” according to authorities.

The Stuart Police Department said Carrell Gallon pulled a firearm from his waistband on May 15 as officers stood near another person.

“Gallon’s focus was on the other person as he attempted to escalate a verbal dispute,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Gallon was instructed several times by the three officers to drop his gun, and he complied. Gallon was apprehended, and the firearm was retrieved without further incident.”

The police department said “the officers exhibited commendable self-control by employing verbal de-escalation techniques, ensuring the safety of all.”

Gallon was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm.

