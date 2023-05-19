PHOTOS: Cocaine found in fake pregnant belly during I-85 traffic stop

By Amanda Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WHNS) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released images from the body camera footage of a traffic stop on Interstate 85 that led to the discovery of a fake pregnancy – and a large amount of cocaine.

When deputies stopped Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, who appeared pregnant, the two gave conflicting information about her due date. As they became more suspicious, Mithcel took off running and 1,500 grams of cocaine fell out of her fake rubber stomach, deputies said.

Miller and Mitchem are charged with trafficking cocaine.

New body camera images released to FOX Carolina show the traffic stop and arrest. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would not release the full video.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.