Man arrested for stealing DART paratransit bus, crashing into cars

By ANNIE GIMBEL

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — A man was arrested Sunday night after stealing a DART paratransit bus and going on a joyride.

Police said he stole the vehicle around 11 p.m. from the DART paratransit facility. He then drove to Good Latimer Expressway and Central Expressway, slamming into several cars and a bicycle before stopping.

The bicycle rider wasn’t hurt.

Police eventually caught up with thief, who was on foot near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street. He was taken to the Dallas County Detention Center.

Paratransit buses are a shared-ride service providing curb-to-curb public transportation for people with disabilities who are unable to use DART’s bus or rail services.

DART police are leading the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.