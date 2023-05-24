Senior prank leaves $20,000 in damage to North Carolina school; 2 charged, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

UNION COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — Two men were arrested, and more than $20,000 worth of damage was reported after a senior prank at a North Carolina high school, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Javier Sheffield, 21 and Nalen Geoffroy, 18, were charged in the incident last week at Sun Valley High School, deputies said.

Authorities said Sheffield was not a student at the school, but Geoffroy was a student.

“The damage caused by these suspects during this ‘prank’ is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Cathey said the total cost of necessary repairs or replacements is still being calculated but is expected to be valued at more than $20,000.

“Local parents need to be extra vigilant this time of year and ensure their children are making smart decisions that will keep them from jeopardizing their futures,” Cathey said.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they will continue to increase patrols on and around our school campuses in order to deter any further property damage incidents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.