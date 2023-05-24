Skip to Content
Student involved in threat incident at The Weiss School not returning, school says

A sixth grader who had an alleged “kill list” of fellow students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens will not be returning to the school next year

By Dave Bohman

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPTV) — A sixth grader who had an alleged “kill list” of fellow students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens will not be returning to the school next year, administrators said.

Contact 5 received a copy of the letter e-mailed to parents of students at the private school Tuesday afternoon.

It called the incident a “perceived threat” and announced, “the student in question will not be returning to Weiss.”

The letter also told parents to remind their kids, “threatening comments, even in jest, are not acceptable and will be taken very seriously.”

