‘This should not have happened’: Residents fed up after bridge built too short

By Barry Sims

Click here for updates on this story

HALETHORPE, Maryland (WBAL) — Anticipation over the opening of a new bridge in Halethorpe has turned into frustration and protests after it was reportedly “too short.”

“This should not have happened. You (have) engineers. This should not have happened,” said resident Desiree Collins.

The bridge on U.S. Route 1 Washington Boulevard is partially open, but neighbors in Halethorpe and Arbutus wonder when the state will fully open it. They said they have been asking for months, and now they finally know the problem.

It’s a height flaw. The bridge, which crosses over CSX railroad tracks, is an inch and a half too low.

“I understand you get hiccups, but this is just too big of a hiccup. This is not a hiccup. This is a mistake. It needs to be fixed. Somebody needs to be held accountable and it needs to be taken care of,” Collins said.

Residents also worry about traffic safety, claiming this is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

“The traffic patterns are so dangerous. You can see there is no room for error as you are crossing the bridge,” said David McIntyre.

The I-Team obtained traffic data from Baltimore County police. The records show 67 crashes from Jan. 1, 2018, through May 21 of this year in the area of Halethorpe Farms Road, Washington Boulevard and I-195. Of that number, 15 took place in 2022, and six so far this year.

The I-Team contacted the state about the bridge. A State Highway Administration spokeswoman wrote in an email, “The State Highway Administration is actively working with CSX to address the requirements for clearance needed to accommodate the rail system that runs under the bridge.”

But McIntyre shared an email he received just a few days ago from a Maryland Department of Transportation engineer. It explains that CSX requires a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet and will not allow the remaining construction needed to complete the bridge until the clearance issue is resolved.

Possible options, according to the engineer’s note: raising the bridge or improving drainage along the tracks.

Otis Collins, president of the Halethorpe Civic League, just wants everyone to be able to travel safely.

“We just want the state to come out, complete the job and give us a safe bridge to cross over without any bumps and without encountering potential motorists running into us,” he said.

CSX did not respond to a request for comment

The SHA said the estimated timeline to complete the project is winter of 2023 or spring of 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.