Viral TikTok alleges unsafe practices in UAB hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A former employee contracted by UAB went to social media to express concerns about sterilization processes in the hospital but UAB disagrees with the allegations.

Alessandra Nicholson was contracted to work in UAB as a sterile processing manager. She said within the first week of working in the hospital, she noticed construction workers in blue jeans and employees in T-shirts behind hospital red lines.

“This would be equivalent to going into an operating room and seeing someone in blue jeans,” Nicholson said. “It’s just a major no-no. So, from that very first day on, it was just sort of an introduction to their workflow.”

Nicholson told WVTM 13 one of the biggest red flags was improper storage of surgical equipment.

“Our manager came to tell us that we had used a dirty spine instrument on a patient, and they didn’t find out until after they had already started using the instrument during the case,” Nicholson said.

She also alleged employees were getting cut by medical instruments on a weekly basis.

“It’s something that does happen in our space,” Nicholson said. “But, the frequency that I saw it at UAB was extremely concerning to me. Because it was, I would say, at least a couple of people a week.”

When voicing her concerns to UAB management, Nicholson said they weren’t acknowledged. She resigned as she said she could no longer work in an environment she believed was putting employees and patients at risk. She said her notice was not accepted, and she was asked to leave immediately.

WVTM 13 reached out to UAB about the allegations. They responded with this statement:

“As the eighth largest hospital in the United States, among the most technologically advanced in the world, and the only American College of Surgeons-recognized Level 1 Trauma Center in Alabama, UAB Hospital manages complex operations with a constant focus on the safety and care of our patients and employees.

“We are aware of and firmly disagree with assertions made on TikTok by an individual who worked in UAB Hospital for roughly seven weeks through a service provider, and who no longer works in our facility.

“UAB Hospital ranks highly among peer academic medical centers in the sophisticated Vizient Quality and Accountability Scorecard. UAB also provides updated quality data for our patients to access at uabmedicine.org/quality.

“We follow extensive multi-layer processes and oversight measures to sterilize and track medical equipment and strictly adhere to Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation and Joint Commission standards.

“All instrument reprocessing is done per each instrument manufacturer’s specifications, and each associate completes 8-12 weeks of training prior to working alone. We recently purchased $3.4 million in new, state-of-the-art washing and sterilization equipment to remain at the forefront of technology.

“Reducing needle sticks and on-the-job injuries is a priority for health care providers nationwide. UAB adheres to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health workplace safety standards. We have processes in place to reduce employee interactions with sharp objects, including using magnets to remove needles and blades from surgical trays. Employees whose jobs may expose them to the possibility of needle sticks or other work-related risks are thoroughly trained on safety procedures, including how to properly handle sharp objects. We also adhere to protocols to monitor and respond appropriately to any reported needle or sharp object injury.”

Nicholson’s video has hundreds of thousands of views. She believes the attention is needed to save lives.

“You can have the best surgeon in the entire world top class, well trained,” Nicholson said. “But, if we put dirty instruments in their hand, there’s nothing that they can do to circumvent outside of additional antibiotics. And at that point, it’s just a gamble of whether or not that patient is going to contract something that impacts their lives.”

