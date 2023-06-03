Couple travels to Denver from Taiwan to see Nuggets win Game 1 of NBA Finals

By JASMINE ARENAS

DENVER (KCNC) — It’s one thing to travel from a different state to support your favorite team, but it’s another thing to travel all the way from the other side of the world.

One couple traveled from Taiwan to Denver to spend part of their honeymoon at the NBA finals and they say it is a dream come true.

More than 7,000 miles away from their home, Vivian Wang and Anthony Huang who tied the knot last year celebrated their honeymoon at Ball Arena, supporting their favorite team.

“He said ‘oh this is our best year! I don’t want to miss it!’ I said, ‘ok, you owe me one,”‘ Wang said,

From making a unique sign to spending thousands of dollars on tickets, the couple decided they would not miss this for the world. “I convinced my best wife to come here for our honey moon, thank you to my best wife,” Huang said.

It was the light blue jerseys in the early 2000s that made him fall in love with this team, along with former forward Carmelo Anthony dominating moves on the court.

“I started watching them since Carmelo and even though he left to New York, I am still into this team and now we got Jokic!” Huang said.

Now, a “Joker” fan, he’s confident this team can make it happen this year.

He believes this team will win in a sweep against the Miami Heat.

But although he’s been a loyal fan for 17 years he tells us it’s been tough.

Most of his friends in Taiwan are Warriors and Lakers fans as they always giive him a hard time.

“Yeah I’ve been fighting them and I felt lonely, but now I don’t feel lonely here,” Huang said.

Surrounded by Nuggets nation, he now feels at home.

“I just like the vibe and the whole Nuggets nation, and I’m really excited for this time we are in.” Huang expressed.

The couple won’t be attending any other games since tickets can be very pricey, but says this game was worth every penny.

They’re now off to Arizona to continue to their honeymoon.

