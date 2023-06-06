‘He died a hero’: Teen drowns trying to rescue brother from river

By Melanie Wingo

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sand Cove Park along the Sacramento River is normally a nice place to spend a Sunday, but for the Sashe family, it is now a tragic reminder of how unforgiving fast-moving waters can be.

According to Yolanda Sashe, she and her family frequently go there to spend time. Her sons, Amari and Elijah, were playing football on the beach with no plans to go into the water until their ball ended up in the river.

Thirteen-year-old Elijah went after the ball but started struggling in the water. That’s when his 15-year-old brother Amari tried to rescue him.

“I see them and their heads are just bobbing on the water,” Sashe said. “Them sitting there, I knew they were in distress. And it was nothing. No question to be asked. You gotta go get them. That’s it.”

With both boys unable to swim to safety, their mom jumped in.

“It turned really bad very fast,” Yolanda recalled. “It was straight thrashing you back and forth back and forth. “You cannot fight. You can’t go against the current… It drags you down.”

The three went up against such challenging conditions, the likes of which, even rescue crews battled, according to the family.

“That river’s for nobody,” the boys’ dad, James Sashe, said. “If it’s hard for them, how do normal people make it?”

The Sacramento Fire Department was among the responding agencies trying to save Amari.

“Our trained rescue swimmers were out there and they had to rotate quite frequently,” said Capt. Justin Sylvia from the Sacramento Fire Department. “It gets very tiring when you’re out there searching for someone and trying to swim in that current.”

Sylvia said conditions including higher water levels, colder water temperatures, and the swift current can make it difficult for anyone on the water this year. Inconsistent riverbank depths can also take people off guard.

“You could be walking out and it could be just up to your knees — water level-wise — and you could just fall right in after that,” Sylvia said. “There’s these huge step-offs that we’ve been finding out there.”

Amari’s mom, meanwhile, recalled the haunting moment she knew those conditions took her son.

“I looked down at him and I looked up and I felt his hands drop,” Yolanda said. “Something came and pulled him away from me and he was gone.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said crews recovered Amari’s body, not far from where he went in the water, late Sunday night.

The teenager’s family is sharing what they want people to know about the young life, now lost.

“I need it to be known that Amari was a hero,” James said. “He died a hero and that’s a death that most people never get to experience … He did it at 15 years old.”

The family credits some boaters in the area with helping to pull Elijah and his mom to safety.

