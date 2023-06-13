Cape Coral Police shoot, kill man after they say he pulled out a gun following an argument

By Kaitlyn Snook

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WFTX) — Cape Coral Police say two officers shot and killed a 73-year-old man following an argument Sunday night. Chief Anthony Sizemore says as police tried to calm down the man, Roland Henry Halle, he pulled out a gun. They also say he was heavily intoxicated when they approached him.

In a press conference Sunday night, Sizemore said CCPD responded to a disturbance at a home on 1411 NE 5th Lane. Halle and a woman, the roommate, had been arguing. Police were called after they say Halle destroyed her things.

CCPD had been called to the same home on two separate incidents the night before where Halle and a roommate had been arguing. Because there was no crime, officers left.

On Sunday night, Sizemore says officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but say Halle resisted and became aggressive, before pulling out a gun.

Officers then shot Halle several times inside the house, Chief Sizemore said. The officers attempted life-saving measures, but Halle was ultimately pronounced dead.

Sizemore said the officers involved were not injured and the roommate was outside at the time of the shooting. They have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The officers did have body-worn cameras, though it will take time before it’s released to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.