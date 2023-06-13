Promoting inclusion through art: kids and adults with disabilities perform “The Wizard of Oz”

By Shawna Khalafi

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A group of dedicated and talented performers in Southern Nevada is proving that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, regardless of the challenges or disabilities you may face.

With the courage of a lion, the cast took their audience down the Yellow Brick Road to the Land of Oz, in a unique interpretation of “The Wizard of Oz,” presented by the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada and Dynamic Music Therapy.

“These are not trained actors, but they fully understand the meaning behind ‘Wizard of Oz’,” said Peter Whittingham, Board Chair for the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada. “You will see just a natural interpretation, untrained, unguarded, just a natural interpretation of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

About 20 kids and adults with intellectual disabilities participated in the production, from stagehands to starring roles.

“It means the world to them to be accepted because they already know they’re kind of different, and when they do productions, and when they’re included in things like this, it makes them feel like they can accomplish anything,” said Mary Harris, whose kid performed in the production.

The cast had been practicing for six months, and on Sunday, they showcased their talents at the Opportunity Village Auditorium.

The performance was also meant to promote inclusion and acceptance for people with disabilities.

“They’re not always given the chance to really show their true skills and to express themselves, and, like one of my members said, ‘If you really give us a chance, you will see that we’re just another version of yourself,’” said Whittingham.

“We’re definitely more alike than different,” said Suzie Frost, a parent of one of the performers. “People just need to give them a chance because they’re capable of doing all the same things as everybody else. It might just take them a little bit longer, or they might need a little more help, but that’s okay.”

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada also offers free art, music and public speaking classes for people with intellectual disabilities. If you’d like to learn more or donate to their cause, go to dsosn.org.

