Utah teacher shares publishing success with students after a decade of rejection

By John Franchi

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A Utah middle school teacher is celebrating a major career milestone.

Marc J Gregson teaches English at Eastmont Middle School in the Canyons School District.

In his free time, Gregson is a writer of fiction who, for years, had aspirations of getting one of his works published.

“I was rejected 500 times,” Gregson said. “You can’t take it personally.”

But Gregson’s personal story is one of perseverance as he recently received news that had eluded him for a decade. His book “Sky’s End” earned him a publishing deal.

“It’s like a deadly competition involving sky ships and crews hunting gigantic sky monsters – sky serpents.” Gregson described his book.

It is the first in a trilogy with a target audience of readers aged 14 and older.

Gregson’s students were some of the first people to learn of his publishing success.

Over the years he shared with them the trials and tribulations of trying to get published.

“I have been writing for a long time and had overcome a lot of rejection,” he said. “I think it’s important for kids to see even when you get a little bit of success there are going to be bumps in the road.”

Before the conclusion of this school year, Gregson learned the cover art for his book was complete.

Instead of seeing the finished product privately, the cover was revealed at an assembly with his students.

“I really wanted to give them something before some of them went off into high school,” he said.

Cheers erupted as the artwork was unveiled, bringing Gregson to tears.

The book will be available in January 2024 and pre-orders are being taken at several online retailers.

Gregson hopes his story inspires his students to get lost in a book.

“A good book is always going to build your imagination and create pictures in your mind,” he said.

He also hopes it reminds them to persevere as they encounter wins, losses, setbacks and triumphs in their own lives.

“Continue to try,” he said. “But don’t forget to enjoy it.”

