Widow of man killed on Las Vegas hotel escalator sues Boyd Gaming

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The widow of a man who died in an accident on an escalator inside the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in 2021 is suing owners Boyd Gaming and the escalator company.

On July 26, 2021 Roberto Samonte Bernales was on a moving escalator walkway while using a walker.

The plaintiffs allege a “hump in the walkway caused Roberto to fall backward and hit his head causing injuries,” and then his shirt became stuck in the walkway, causing deep cuts to the back of his head.

His wife, Vivienne Bernales, had to hold him up and called for help, for someone to stop the walkway. He died on Aug. 3, 2021.

The suit also names TK and ThyssenKrupp as defendants.

A future court date has not been set as of Monday evening.

