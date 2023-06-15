Skip to Content
1 dead, 1 injured after collapse at former school building in Indiana County

<i>WTAE</i><br/>One person died and another was in the hospital after a collapse at an old school building in Indiana County on Wednesday afternoon
WTAE
One person died and another was in the hospital after a collapse at an old school building in Indiana County on Wednesday afternoon
Published 8:48 AM

By Sheldon Ingram

    BLAIRSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — One person died and another was in the hospital after a collapse at an old school building in Indiana County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Sky 4 flew over the scene on South Walnut Street in Blairsville. Two men were on the roof to assess for demolition of the building when the roof collapsed and they fell three stories to the basement, Police Chief Louis Sacco said in a statement.

Sacco said one man was trapped inside. He said a police officer and firefighters went in and began removing debris to get the man out of the building.

The man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he later died, Sacco said. His name has not been released.

Officials said the other man was able to crawl out of the building and was helped by people at a neighboring home. He was taken by ambulance to a Monroeville hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

“Borough officials were also called to the scene along with a structural engineer. They are assessing the structural integrity of the building at this time,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

