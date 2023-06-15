As hit-and-run victim fights for his life, the Big Island suspect is out on bail

By Kristen Consillio

KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — Noah Mullen was a victim of a hit-and run a month ago in Kona. Today, he’s still fighting for his life at the Queen’s Medical Center, while the suspected driver is out on the streets.

“This is like a nightmare,” said his mother Sheilah. “I would hate for any parents to go through what we’re going through.”

Sheilah said she got a call on Mother’s Day that her son, Noah, was hit on May 13 while walking home from work at the Manago Hotel.

Hawaii Island Police arrested and charged driver Alec Lyle Timpson for failing to render aid and first-degree negligent injury among other charges.

“It does seem like a lot of people are in a rush to get somewhere,” said Maj. Sherry Bird of the Hawaii Island Police Department. “Should that unfortunate incident happen or you do strike another vehicle or strike someone, we can’t get that back. Take your time, slow down — it’s not worth it.”

After posting bail, Timpson was released from jail.

“For them to just get a slap on the wrist, it’s not fair, you know,” Sheilah said.

Meanwhile, her son remains in critical condition. Doctors removed multiple organs and Noah developed blood clots, infections and life-threatening injuries.

“God has carried him this whole way. He didn’t bring him this far for no reason,” Sheilah added. “He has his whole life ahead of him, but the doctors did tell us when he’s recovering he’s not going to be the same person.”

She says Noah was an adventurous and athletic 24-year-old with his whole life ahead of him and she’s hoping for justice for her son.

“He might not be doing jail time, doing sentence, but my son, it’s like he’s in a prison sentence right now.”

Timpson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Thursday.

