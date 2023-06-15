Mattaponi tribe to host their annual Pow Wow: ‘This is bringing it back to our people’

By Brendan King

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — The Mattaponi Indian Reservation is inviting the public to attend their 25th Annual Pow Wow on Saturday.

Chief Mark T. Custalow told CBS 6 that his tribe wants to promote and share their culture with everyone at their yearly Pow Wow.

“Back in the 40s, my great grandfather used to have one here at the river. He invited other tribes in the state of Virginia to come down. They had a big fish fry, feast and drum dance and had a good time,” he recalled. “This is bringing it back to our people and to not just our people, but to all people.”

The reservation will host Native American dancing, drumming, artisans, food and more at 1314 Mattaponi Reservation Circle in West Point.

“I think it’s important that we people don’t forget, remember who they are and where they come from, not just Native people, but all people know who they are and where they come from,” Chief Custalow stated.

No drugs, alcohol or pets are allowed this family event.

Grounds open at 10 a.m. and the grand entry is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

Admission is $5 and ages five and under get in free.

The tribe is also in the process of obtaining federal recognition.

The reservation was first confirmed in 1658 — 118 years prior to the founding of the United States.

