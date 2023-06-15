Mother, 2-year-old girl hit by stray bullets in Philadelphia

By WGAL Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WGAL) — A toddler and her mother were hit by stray bullets in Philadelphia.

The 2-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman were on their porch Wednesday night when the shots were fired, police said.

The girl was shot in the leg. Her mother was shot multiple times, including once in the head. Both are in a hospital.

Investigators believe two groups were shooting at each other, and the victims were innocent bystanders.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

