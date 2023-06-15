Nurse stabbed at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts; patient faces charges

By Sera Congi

GARDNER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after a nurse was stabbed at a Gardner, Massachusetts, hospital Monday night.

David Nichols, 76, of Greenville, was being cared for at Heywood Hospital when he allegedly stabbed the woman in the Emergency Department.

According to the police report, the nurse went into his room to check on Nichols after he disconnected cords to a monitor.

Prosecutors allege as the nurse tended to nasal tubes connected to an oxygen tank, Nichols grabbed her by the neck and stabbed her with a pocket knife. Another person came in, used a trash can as cover and got Nichols to drop the knife.

Prosecutors say the resulting three inch cut came very close to her carotid artery.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated.

Nichols was arraigned in Gardner District Court via video from his hospital bed in Heywood Hospital on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit a crime and was held on $100,000 bail. Nichols will return to court on July 14.

His defense attorney said Nichols is being treated for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer, is in hospice care and has about six months to live.

Officials said they are partnering with police to enhance security in the Emergency Department and are expanding screening protocols.

“The Heywood staff are second to none. Last night, they demonstrated teamwork, compassion, cohesiveness and dedication to each other and to our community. Our primary responsibility as leaders is to take care of our staff, and we do not take this responsibility lightly,” said Rozanna Penney, CEO of Heywood Healthcare.

