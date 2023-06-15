Off-duty NYPD officer attacked while trying to catch a train at Grand Central-42nd Street: police

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — An off-duty NYPD officer was involved in a dispute on Wednesday inside of the 42nd Street Grand Central Train Station on Wednesday, according to police.

At approximately 6 a.m. the 43-year-old officer was trying to catch the train.

Police say the unknown individual, pictured below, punched the off-duty officer multiple times in the face before fleeing on a Queens-bound 7 train.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

The alleged assailant was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black boots.

