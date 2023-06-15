Pregnant woman shot and killed

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police are looking for the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman.

It happened early Sunday morning on Industrial Park Drive near Interstate 220. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital. When medical officials discovered she was pregnant, doctors performed a C-section, but the baby boy did not survive.

The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Ayairia Anderson, 21. She said Anderson was seven to eight months pregnant.

Anderson died Monday, officials say.

“We want people that know something. Anybody that knows anything about what happened that night,” said Anderson’s aunt, Katina Eggleston. “We’re not going to stop until we find out who done it. We’re going to do everything in our power to get justice for my baby and my sister’s baby.”

Eggleston said Anderson was much loved and a very sweet young lady. She loved dancing and was always the life of the party.

“I really can’t make any sense of what happened. She was just driving along the road,” Eggleston said.

Police said Anderson was shot once in the head as she drove onto the northbound ramp to I-220 from Industrial Drive. She was headed home after she left the restaurant and club Soops, where police said there was an altercation earlier in the night. Authorities don’t believe Anderson was involved with what happened at the club and investigators don’t know why she was targeted.

“This was a very senseless crime,” Eggleston said. “All the shooting at these young people — just guns, period. They need to do something about this in Jackson and around the world everywhere.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

