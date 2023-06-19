11-year-old lucky to be alive after tree goes through roof into her bedroom

By Madeleine Nolan

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — An 11-year-old girl in Raymond is lucky to be alive after Friday morning’s storms.

“When you see the tree — and I took a picture of it — when you go in there and see that I don’t know how she made it out,” said cousin Taylor Seaton.

Michael Meissner, 11-year-old McKenzie’s father, said she was only inches away from tragedy when strong winds knocked down a large tree through the roof, into her bedroom and onto her bed at their Thigpen Road home.

“You can see where the floor of the house snapped in half. There’s no wall anymore,” Meissner said. “If you look down there, there’s a piece of rafter. I don’t know how it (didn’t) hit her head.”

McKenzie walked away with just a few scratches.

“It’s fortunate that it didn’t hurt her worse than it did,” Seaton said. “I guess we’re very lucky for that. That’s been emotional.”

The family said they are working with their insurance company and the American Red Cross to get through the disaster.

