16-year-old, 17-year-old killed in targeted triple shooting

By WPVI Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) — Cumberland County police are investigating a triple shooting that led to the deaths of two teenagers on Saturday night.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, say they were called to the scene on the 100 block of Oxford Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say another victim, a 17-year-old male, also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

There is no word yet on the identities of the victims.

The investigation later revealed that the three victims were on the front porch of an area residence when someone approached and fired several shots at them.

Officials say the shooter immediately fled the scene.

Authorities believe the victims were targeted in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police ask that anyone with additional information on the incident contact police at 856-451-0033.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.