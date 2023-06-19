A step to right a wrong: Marker remembers the lives of three Black men who were lynched

By Nick Sloan

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KMBC) — Leavenworth, Kan., and community members there took a step to right a wrong on Friday night.

A historical marker was unveiled, telling the story of three Black men who were lynched in Leavenworth County at the turn of the century.

Richard Wood, Silas Wilson and Fred Alexander were remembered at the ceremony on Friday night.

The Equal Justice Initiative Committee and the Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum worked together to make the memorial possible.

“It’s a part of history and a part of history is what makes us improve on life itself,” Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum Executive Director Edna Wagner said. “If we don’t know history and something starts repeating itself and you don’t know what happened in the past, how do you not validate your future?”

No one ever faced charges for lynching the three men.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson published an article in the city’s local newspaper about the history and the lessons of the marker.

