Fire destroys 150-year-old church

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County, New York (WABC) — A church community in Suffolk County is mourning the loss of their 150-year-old house of worship after fire destroyed the building early Sunday morning.

The multi-alarm blaze at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip broke around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the flames erupted in the church’s basement and quickly spread to the upper levels.

Video from the scene showed firefighters battling the smoky blaze from the roof and inside the structure before they got the situation under control.

No one was hurt, but the blaze caused “catastrophic damage from fire, heat and water,” the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island said in a statement.

The Rt. Rev. Lawrence C. Provenzano, Bishop of Long Island, met with church members on the lawn Sunday to lead them in prayer and discuss next steps moving forward.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

