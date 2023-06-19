Florida gas prices dip after hitting four week high

By WFOR Digital Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — Florida drivers saw gas prices dip six cents last week after reaching a four-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday.

According to AAA, the state average was $3.41 a gallon on Monday.

In Miami, the average price was $3.45 a gallon, in Fort Lauderdale it was $3.44.

“Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months.”

The most expensive markets for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Homosassa Springs . The cheapest places are in the panhandle, including Pensacola and Panama City.

