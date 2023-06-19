Pet goats slaughtered by feral dogs

By Kristen Consillio

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV) — “They were my babies, I bottle-fed them,” said Kea’au resident Kalei Salcedo. “They did not deserve to be murdered like that.”

Keaʻau residents said they’re being held hostage by unethical hunters and dogs that recently slaughtered their pets.

Austin and Kalei Salcedo said feral hunting dogs entered their property earlier this month.

“They’re coming in for the kill,” Austin said. “They killed my wife’s milking goats. Four of them viciously attacked. They had no chance.”

The dogs returned multiple times including on Friday when Honolulu police officers failed to catch them.

“So we have a problem of these feral dogs with a taste of blood,” Austin said. “So what we’re worried about is it could be my grandchildren. The safety — we looking at the safety here.”

But the couple said their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears.

In an email, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources told Austin, the “DLNR does not have the authority to take enforcement action on private property” and with limited resources it’s “unable dedicate staff to address the hunting-related issues at Kea’au.”

The DLNR told KITV4 it cannot comment because the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, residents are living in fear in their own backyards.

“We’re not Kakaako. We’re not Waikiki,” Kalei added. “But we’re human beings on our own private property.”

