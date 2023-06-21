First responders help woman deliver healthy baby in parking lot

By ANNIE GIMBEL

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — The month of June is special in more ways than one for a North Texas mother who delivered a healthy, 6 pound baby boy in a funeral home parking lot.

City of Lake Worth firefighters shared Miranda Huntley’s story on their Facebook page.

It all started when Huntley went into labor at home. A friend picked her up, but ten minutes into their drive, they realized the baby was coming.

The women called 911 and were connected to veteran call-taker Valerie Ann Carson. She has helped deliver more than 30 babies over the phone in her career, according to the fire department.

Carson directed the women to the parking lot where Lt. Jonathan Morris, driver/engineer John W. Johnson, and firefighter Weston Childers sprung into action.

MedStar paramedics Lorrae Viera, Marissa Ann Phillips and Jose Ayala arrived shortly after and helped deliver Miranda’s baby. His father showed up too, just in time to cut the cord.

Everyone who worked together to bring the baby into the world received a Stork Award.

