Pregnant woman shot, killed by 2-year-old son, Norwalk Police confirm

By Ian Cross

NORWALK, Ohio (WEWS) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed by a 2-year-old at a home in Norwalk Friday, according to an investigation report provided by Norwalk Police. Norwalk Police Chief David Smith said it was a total and complete accident. The gun was left unlocked and loaded on a nearby nightstand.

Laura Ilg, 31, and her husband Alek Ilg announced their latest pregnancy in March. They were expecting a baby boy. News 5 spoke to family members Tuesday, who didn’t want to get on camera, but they tell us they’re absolutely devastated about their recent losses.

Off Woodlawn Ave in Norfolk is a family-friendly neighborhood. But since Friday afternoon, neighbors like Josh McNutt have felt uneasy.

‘It’s the most beautiful thing you could have is a baby, and to have that taken from you and not only that, but the mother as well, it’s sad, depressing,” said McNutt.

Last Friday, around 1 p.m., after multiple 911 calls from a distraught mom, officers responded to a home down the street from McNutt. Laura Ilg told 911 operators she was shot in the back, went into shock, and couldn’t breathe. Smith was one of the responding officers.

“She explained she was 33 weeks pregnant, and her 2-year-old just accidentally shot her in the back with a firearm,” Smith said.

Alek Ilg was at work at the time of the shooting. Officers found Laura Ilg lying on her bedroom floor with a Sig Sauer Micro 9MM gun resting on the nightstand and her son crying.

“She was still very conscious, of course, struggling at the time,” said Smith.

Laura Ilg was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section. Doctors weren’t able to save the baby. Ilg passed away three hours later.

“According to the victim, prior to her death, that bedroom door was always locked,” said Smith. “She was in there doing laundry. I don’t believe she realized the child had followed her up.”

Police said a loaded shotgun and rifle were also found inside the home. Smith urges families to lock up guns and never leave them loaded and unattended.

“Trigger locks, gun safes, there’s a million varieties, and they aren’t that expensive. At the very least, leave them unloaded.”

Because of this case, Chief Smith said the department purchased a device to measure the amount of weight needed to pull the trigger to confirm whether a 2-year-old could be responsible.

“We have some of the same questions you do,” said Smith. “So, we are trying to look at every angle, that’s all.”

No charges or arrests have been made as of Tuesday. Back at Woodlawn Avenue, McNutt is hugging his kids extra tight tonight.

“Just sad and devastating — caught everyone off guard,” McNutt added.

This case remains under investigation.

