19-year-old rideshare passenger shot and killed

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a rideshare vehicle on the West Side.

Just after 9 p.m., Sunday police said the 19-year-old passenger was approached by another man and shot in the 11300 block of West Taylor Street.

The rideshare driver took the victim to Rush Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

The victim is connected to Chicago Pastor Cory Brooks, of News Beginnings Church of Chicago, who is working to stop violence.

Brooks said the victim is the son of one of his staff members.

“This is heartbreaking,” Brooks said in a tweet.

No arrests have been made.

