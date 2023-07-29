Power could be out for some people through the weekend due to severe overnight storms

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — According to We Energies, there are about 59,000+ customers without power at this moment, due to the overnight storms.

They are working hard to restore power after the storms brought winds of more than 70 miles per hour.

So far, they have restored power to more than 40,000 customers.

There has been extensive damage including downed trees and power lines. Some customers may be without power for the weekend.

Customers can get the latest information on the estimated time of restoration for their outage on their outage map online or on the We Energies app.

CBS 58 reports that Richfield and East Troy appear to be the hardest hit.

