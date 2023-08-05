Man allegedly threatens two churches, police before hours long standoff

By Evan Sobol and Bryant Reed

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Bristol, authorities said.

The suspect, 41-year-old Michael Pickering, barricaded himself in his home after officers tried to serve him with a Farmington arrest warrant. Police say the warrant was for threats Pickering made against staff at St. Mary’s Church and St. Patrick’s Church in Farmington.

Farmington police began investigating the threats back on July 25, and issued an arrest warrant based on that investigation on August 3.

Officers from Bristol and Farmington police attempted to serve the warrant on the afternoon of August 3, but Pickering did not leave his residence and the warrant was not served.

Police learned that Pickering actively barricaded himself inside his home on Woodbine Street, and was making additional threats against police on social media.

“Pickering had expressed very threatening and concerning comments online and was explicitly clear that he would not peacefully surrender to police,” said Bristol police.

Authorities said tear gas was used to get Pickering out of his home.

Bristol police served the warrant on August 4th, and turned Pickering over to Farmington police.

He was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, stalking in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Pickering is being held at the Farmington Police Department on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on August 7.

No injuries were reported.

