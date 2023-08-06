Fake $100 bills stashed at top of Multnomah Falls lure hikers off trail, into danger

By Drew Marine

MULTNOMAH FALLS Oregon (KPTV) — Fake $100 bills littered across Multnomah Falls were cleaned up by Portland Mountain Rescue on Saturday.

At first glance, the bills may look legit, but on closer inspection, they were all marked as “for motion picture purposes,” which means they’re not legal money.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says these bills were stashed in a dangerous area near the crest of Multnomah Falls, and that the Forest Service reported hikers were going off the trail to try and get the money, risking their lives in the process.

People visiting the Falls on Saturday said they are shocked someone would do something that could put people’s lives at risk.

Tommy Griffin said he can’t image why someone would do this.

“Why they would want to get off the trails to do that themselves and put themselves at risk and why they’d want to put someone else at risk,” Griffin said.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t know if it’s related, but they’ve noticed there’s a trend on social media in which the video creators are stashing money outdoors in a hard-to-reach areas and giving people clues on where to find it.

Matthew Brooks who was visiting the Falls from Texas, said it was a ridiculous thing to do.

“If they’re doing it for laughs or doing it for likes or shares, it’s, I mean, it’s ridiculous,” Brooks said.

Luckily, Portland Mountain Rescue collected the rest of the bills, preventing anyone else from being tricked.

Tristan Stanford who was visiting from Illinois said he wouldn’t do something like that himself, but, “I think a lot of people would, especially teenagers who are out here hiking.”

While all the bills have now been cleaned up, the sheriff’s office is reminding people to use common sense and stay on trails, because a life is worth more than a couple hundred dollars.

