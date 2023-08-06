Paranormal investigator looks into death of Tupac Shakur

By Esteban Ramirez

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The investigation into the murder of Tupac Shakur has captured the attention of so many people.

He was shot near the Las Vegas strip on September 7, 1996 following a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand.

Both Los Angeles and Las Vegas police departments spent years investigating who killed the rap icon.

But a local paranormal investigator also looked into the deadly shooting.

“I wanted to start a series where we delve into unsolved murders, unsolved mysteries, things like that, from the perspective of a paranormal investigator,” said Joe Mirenda, paranormal investigator.

Mirenda lived in Las Vegas and he says he thought it was fitting that the first episode of his series was on Tupac.

“So, I decided I would take a deeper look and again look from the paranormal side of things to see if anything would present itself,” Mirenda says.

Detectives from both LAPD and Las Vegas Metro have said they believe Orlando Anderson, who Tupac and members of his group bear up earlier that night was the man who shot and killed him.

Mirenda says his investigation also found the same thing.

On July 17, Metro Police issued a search warrant on the Henderson home of Anderson’s uncle, Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Police recovered computers, documents photos and even bullets.

Metro is testing those bullets to see if they could be connected to Tupac’s murder.

Mirenda says it’s interesting that this is coming to light now.

“I was just really surprised that there wasn’t more progress up until now with them doing the search of Orlando Anderson’s Uncle’s house.”

He says more paranormal investigators should help police departments with unsolved mysteries and cold cases.

“I think rather than going and looking for spooky houses, I think we could serve the greater good by going to police departments and and talking with them and showing them some of the evidence you have,” Mirenda says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.