Fallen American bald eaglets defy odds and survive in Nashville

By Nick Beres

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Two American Bald eaglets faced a dangerous and uncertain future. This after-work crew in Nashville cut down a tree with their nest leaving them homeless.

Many have followed the story and now some good news. The once-grounded eaglets are now flying.

Locals have taken photographs showing they’ve matured to the point of caring for themselves.

They’ve come a long way in a couple of months. It was early last month when both Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and US Fish and Wildlife agents took an emergency call.

For the past year locals had monitored a five-foot wide nest high in a treeline off West Trinity Lane — home to a mating pair of American Bald Eagles.

And suddenly it was gone.

TWRA agent Kaleb Stratton says a crew clearing land took down the tree with the nest in violation of state and federal law. Fortunately, the eaglets survived the fall, both were found nearby a day later.

“Yeah, here he is — right here,” said Stratton spotting one.

But grounded — and unable yet to fly — the birds were vulnerable to predators.

In recent weeks, Stratton has watched the adult mating pair work to protect and feed the eaglets.

“It’s awesome that we’ve found them up in this tree,” he said. “We found where they’ve been feeding them fish. We found their feed pile up there fish and turtles.”

Those efforts worked and now nearly two months after losing their home, the eaglets are able to fly and care for themselves.

As for those responsible for taking down the next?

“We have the names of the companies involved,” said Stratton.

The US Attorney’s Office of Nashville now has a copy of the investigative file and criminal charges expected to be brought in this case.

If and when the office moves forward with the case, those responsible, if convicted, face up to $800,000 in fines.

